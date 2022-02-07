xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Towson area crime log for Jan. 26-30

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Feb 07, 2022 5:15 AM

The following is compiled from Baltimore County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

Towson Precinct

Chestnut Oak Road, 8600 block, 21234. 3:29 p.m. Jan. 30. An armed suspect approached a victim outside an apartment complex and demanded money.

Joppa Road, 1700 block, 21234. 9:13 a.m. Jan. 29. An unknown individual broke into a location and removed cash registers.

Taylor Avenue, 1000 block, 21286. 4:30 a.m. Jan. 27. Officers were dispatched to a business for a burglary alarm. The store front was damaged and contents from the ATM were taken.

Charles Street, 6500 block, 21204. 7:32 p.m. Jan. 26. A suspect approached a victim and attempted to get in their vehicle. The suspect grabbed the victim’s phone and ran from the location. The suspect was apprehended.

Cockeysville Precinct

Hillgreen Circle, 10000 block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 26. An unknown suspect entered a location and removed electronics and clothing. No forced entry observed.

