Homophobic graffiti was found on the north side of the building at Loch Raven Technical Academy and twice reported in late December, according to Baltimore County Police.
Police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said the initial Dec. 24 call went to a school systems tip line, and the holiday break may account for why there was a delayed response. The graffiti, Litofsky said, was painted in blue and black spray paint.
Litofsky said the graffiti was “pretty general” and did not appear targeted at any individual. She was not sure the exact size of the graffiti, but said it was sprayed across “several classroom windows.”
In other police and crime news, the following is compiled from local police incident summaries.
Towson precinct
Wycombe Way, 6600 block. Jan. 4, 5:02 p.m. Cab driver robbed at knife-point.
Bellona Lane, 8400 block. Jan. 304, overnight. 2002 Toyota Camry stolen from apartment parking lot.
Cottage Lane, 1600 block. Jan 3-4, overnight. Vehicle stolen, victim may have dropped keys outside.
Trenleigh Road, 1800 block. Jan. 3, 5 p.m. Package stolen from front porch.
Pelhamwood Road, 1100 block. Jan, 3, 7:30 a.m. Vehicle stolen while it was left unlocked and running.
Walnutwood Circle, 6600 block. Jan. 1, 1 a.m. 2017 Ford Escape stolen from a public parking space.
Hendrickson Lane, 300 block. Dec. 31, 6:30 a.m. Home burglarized, jewelry taken.
Berwick Road, 1300 block. Dec. 30, 3:44 a.m. Vehicle rummaged through, nothing reported stolen.
Campus View Drive, 400 block. Dec 29, 10 p.m. Apartment broken into and several items, including electronics and gift cards, stolen.
Cockeysville precinct
East Timonium Road, 300 block. Jan. 3, midnight. Wallet taken from unlocked vehicle.
Walpole Court, 400 block. Jan. 2, 8 p.m. Credit cards, money, wallet and license stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Dulaney Valley Road, 2200 block. Jan 2, 8 p.m. Laptop taken from unlocked vehicle.
York Road, 1800 block. Jan. 1, 5 p.m. Woman robbed and car stolen from a parking lot.
West Aylesbury Road, unit block. Dec, 28, 11:46 a.m. A small group was protesting against the animal fur trade.
Church Lane, 100 block. Dec. 27, 4:30 p.m. Tools and equipment taken from a shipping container used by Ecological and Restoration Management.