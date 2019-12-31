Five teenagers were arrested and will be charged as juveniles for allegedly disturbing the peace after leaving the Towson Town Center and blocking traffic Saturday night, according to Baltimore County police.
A “large volume” of “unruly” teenagers were asked to leave the Towson Town Center because of the mall’s 5 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors and began “disturbing the peace," according to a police incident summary and police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson.
Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, officers in the area dispersed the crowd of teenagers that was in the surrounding area of the mall, including the Towson Square shopping center. Vinson said he did not know exactly how many teenagers were involved; in a separate Facebook post, County Councilman David Marks said there were “about 50” people. Vinson also said police reports indicated that the group was loitering and blocking the roadway in the areas between the Towson Town Center and Towson Square.
In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Nancy Hafford, the executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce, said she was at the mall Saturday, and it was “wonderful,” with many families and young people shopping together after the holidays.
“Per the mall’s [curfew] policy, people under the age of 17 without an adult had to leave the mall after 5 p.m. They did so in an orderly manner. Because so many people were leaving at the same time, there was a strong police presence around Towson,” Hafford wrote. “That’s when Facebook went crazy.”
Hafford said she saw many posts claiming the mall was shut down or being targeted for burglaries by teenagers. But those theories are untrue, Hafford wrote.
“The mall had everything under control, the police had our community under control,” she wrote.
Because the five arrested will be charged as juveniles, not adults, their identities are protected.
In other police and crime news, the following are compiled from local police reports.
Towson Precinct
Edgewood Road, 1700 block. Dec. 25, 4 p.m. Vehicle recovered after being stolen. Vehicle was unlocked and running when it was stolen.
Hendricks Lane, 300 block. Dec. 25, 8:30 p.m. Vehicle recovered after being stolen.
Putty Hill Avenue, 1500 block. Dec. 25, 10:55 a.m. A known person posted a “racially motivated” sign on a front screen door and destroyed a door frame.
West Joppa Road, 500 block. Dec. 24, 2:50 a.m. Man arrested after walking into a driveway and entering a vehicle.
Falls Road, 6100 block. Dec. 21, 1 p.m. Fence cut and tools stolen from Davey Tree Service.
Cockeysville Precinct
Beaver Dam Road, 13000 block. Dec. 25, 12:15 a.m. Unlocked vehicle ransacked.
Meadow Road, unit block. Dec. 23, 1:37 a.m. Sweatpants stolen from a vehicle in driveway.
Malcolm Circle, 10300 block. Dec. 22, 9 a.m. Location broken into but nothing taken.
West Padonia Road, 800 block. Dec. 22, 1 a.m. Garage broken into and cash stolen from a vehicle inside.