A way for parents to get kids off the screens and into the great outdoors

“We start with a welcoming circle, where I greet everyone and give a quick overview to any new joiners,” Cohen said. “We sing a song which introduces each child by name. Then, depending on the weather, we might spend some time playing in the shallow creek. A short hike along a trail leads to our home base, which is an open field near historic lime kilns. There the play continues until we do snack and circle time, where I read one or two books [other adults are welcome to bring books to read as well], and the kids are invited to share anything interesting or a nature treasure they discovered. Then there’s more free play until we have to go home!”