Towson High project honors ‘Jim Fragetta, our unsung hero’

“As a pediatrician, parent, volunteer, Jim was amazing, selfless and passionate. The boosters want to honor him by keeping his memory alive on our campus,” says Heidi Bowen, chair of the Fragetta legacy campaign. “We invite all members of the community, especially those who wish to honor Jim and the Fragetta family, to consider making a tax-deductible contribution.” The planned facility will cost upward of $500,000. There is some matching funding promised, but significant fundraising is required to bring this project to fruition for THS and the surrounding community. For more information or to contribute, visit https://towsonhighsportsboosters.com/fundraising/ or email towsonsportsboosters@gmail.com.