Towson High project honors ‘Jim Fragetta, our unsung hero’

Jan. 6 marked three years since the loss of beloved pediatrician Dr. James Fragetta. In addition to being an exceptional physician at Maryland Pediatrics Group, he was an enthusiastic youth coach and steadfast sports advocate. The Towson Sports Boosters marked the anniversary of Dr. Fragetta’s passing with the launch of a special project in his memory at Towson High School.
The James Fragetta, M.D. Comfort Station will be a four-season facility adjacent to the THS athletic track, fully accessible to fans of all ages and abilities. There is currently no running water at the turf field, so portable toilets and limited concessions are the only options. The new comfort facility will upgrade amenities on site, providing a medical aid station; restrooms; changing room for referees; concession stand (hooray for pretzels and nachos!); and a means of communicating between the athletic fields and the school building.
The facility was the vision of Dr. Fragetta and his wife, Karen — long-standing community volunteers through Towson Sports Boosters and proud parents of two daughters, Shelby and Kendall, who both attended Towson High. Dr. Fragetta immersed himself in the sports boosters, even restocking the concessions while receiving medical treatment for cancer.
“We are reminded of Dr. Fragetta’s self-sacrificing nature everywhere we look at Towson High School,” says THS Principal Charlene DiMino. “His efforts were always focused on making the student’s life at their home away from home an enjoyable experience. Often found on our grounds in his off hours, he spray-painted the school logo on trash cans, painted benches that needed repairs, and hung banners. As a former THS Volunteer of the Year recipient, he was instrumental in bringing the dream of a turf field to reality. Dr. Fragetta never expected anything in return. He lived by the motto, Live for Others.”
The Towson Recreation Council also uses THS facilities for athletic space for hundreds of children aged 3-18. Dr. Fragetta coached TRC girls’ basketball, lacrosse and soccer for more than 10 years. Together, Jim and Karen Fragetta helped redevelop the Towson Recreation girls’ basketball program.
“Jim Fragetta always led by example; he was selfless. He made those around him want to be better humans,” says THS Athletic Director Justin Nash. “Through his kind spirit and selfless acts, his legacy will continue to live within Towson High athletics. This project is in honor of Jim Fragetta, our unsung hero.”
“As a pediatrician, parent, volunteer, Jim was amazing, selfless and passionate. The boosters want to honor him by keeping his memory alive on our campus,” says Heidi Bowen, chair of the Fragetta legacy campaign. “We invite all members of the community, especially those who wish to honor Jim and the Fragetta family, to consider making a tax-deductible contribution.” The planned facility will cost upward of $500,000. There is some matching funding promised, but significant fundraising is required to bring this project to fruition for THS and the surrounding community. For more information or to contribute, visit https://towsonhighsportsboosters.com/fundraising/ or email towsonsportsboosters@gmail.com.