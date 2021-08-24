Towson troop honors seven new Eagle Scouts

Eagle Scout is the highest advancement rank in Boy Scouting. Eagles do their best to set an example and aim to be a positive influence in the community.
Towson is fortunate to have Eagles a plenty. There are seven new Eagle Scouts from Troop 102: William Bothwell, Robert Haine, Colin McGovern, Ian McGovern, Willis Morales, Elliott Morton and Owen Timlen.
This cohort of Scouts is being dubbed the “COVID Eagles” because their status was achieved either just a short time before the shutdown or during the pandemic. All of these Scouts earned their Eagle ranks between December 2019 (Owen Timlen) and December 2020 (Elliott Morton). Elliott was the most recent, and he is the 25th Eagle to emerge from Troop 102.
When in-person recognition of the Scouts’ accomplishments became possible again, Scoutmaster Scott McGovern and assistant Scoutmasters Joe Morales and Jessie Salter wanted to make sure to honor all of these young men before they headed off to or back to colleges and other pursuits.
They had a small window of time to work with, but pulled off a special ceremony on Aug. 7 at Towson United Methodist Church. Approximately 70 scouts, parents and friends gathered for the event. State Delegate Cathi Forbes, County Councilman David Marks and State Sen. Chris West were present for the celebration.
Troop 102 typically honors one to two Scouts a year with individual Eagle Scout Courts of Honor. This is not only an unprecedented number to attain the rank in one year for Troop 102, but also the first time that the troop has held a multi-scout Eagle Scout Court of Honor in its 22-year history.
Owen Timlen’s project involved building and installing over a dozen bluebird nesting boxes at Bee Tree Preserve in Parkton. Owen is now studying Communications at University of Buffalo.
William Bothwell’s project benefited local park Burkleigh Square by installing a tree bench and pollinator garden. William is pursuing an Industrial Engineering degree at Oregon State University.
Ian McGovern enhanced the outdoor classroom feature space at St Pius X School. Ian is now majoring in Forestry at Virginia Tech.
Colin McGovern constructed fencing around the playground at St Pius X School. Colin is attending the Community College of Baltimore County and plans to join the Baltimore County Police Academy.
Robert Haine designed and constructed fencing to prevent erosion at Lake Roland Park. Robert is majoring in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at University of Colorado at Boulder.
Willis Morales led the troop in removing invasive species and replanted native trees at the Baltimore County Office Complex. Willis is studying Aviation Maintenance at Greenville Institute of Technology.
Elliott Morton’s project was the design and construction of a raised viewing deck and benches beside a pond at Oregon Ridge Park. Elliott is beginning school at George Washington University, where he will pursue a political science degree.
Congratulations and best wishes to these remarkable young men. Keep striving for excellence!