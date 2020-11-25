Parkville man charged with attempted murder after woman is shot during armed robbery in Cockeysville, police say

A Parkville man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery after police say he shot a woman in a Cockeysville hotel after he tried to rob her Tuesday morning.
The woman, 22, whom police did not identify, is expected to survive her wounds.
Isaiah Darius Fogg, 26, who according to online court records lives in the 1300 block of Taylor Avenue, had made plans with the victim over social media to meet at the Quality Inn in the 10700 block of Beaver Dam Road, police said.
Shortly before 8:52 a.m., Fogg entered the hotel room where the victim was located, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash, police said. When she didn’t pay him, Fogg shot her in the upper body, stole her phone and fled, according to law enforcement.
County police tracked down Fogg to Baltimore City and arrested him early Tuesday afternoon, they said.
Fogg is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed robbery. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center awaiting a bail review hearing.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 8, according to online court records.