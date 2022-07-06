Baltimore Road Runners kick off Summer Track Series

The Baltimore Road Runners Club is back on track, kicking off the first meet of their Summer Track Series on June 29. The series of five track meets will be held weekly on Wednesday nights through July at either Calvert Hall College High School or Goucher College. These are designed to be developmental meets to give athletes the experience of competing.

The start of the 2-mile run at the BRRC Summer track meet at Calvert Hall. (Melissa Whatley)

At the first meet, more than 100 runners competed in six events — 100 m, 200 m, 400 m, 800 m, 1 mile and 2 mile — and the competition was fun, fierce and enjoyed by all ages. As matter of fact, the ages ranged from the Tots and Toddlers division to the Junior Sprinters to more seasoned senior runners.

Race directors Christy and Bailey St. Clair, longtime members and both inducted into the BRRC Hall of Fame, along with a team of volunteers, have long hosted the meets as a way to embrace and encourage area runners. They draw local youth track and field clubs like the Baltimore Saiyans, high school and college runners, former college runners and beyond. Many families tackle the events together.

Christy St. Clair noted that “we have seen runners start out as youngsters, grow up and now bring their own children to the track meets.” The Summer Track Series is free and open to all. It is a terrific environment that brings together folks who share a love of running.

The 400 m finish at the BRRC summer track meet at Calvert Hall. (Melissa Whatley)

The Baltimore Road Runners Club, established in 1971 by area runner Les Kinion, was founded to promote running among recreational and competitive runners. Members come from diverse running backgrounds and ages and enjoy everything from competitive marathons and ultramarathons to track and cross-country. As a club, they sponsor and support races of all types; recent races included the 10k Pretty Boy Reservoir Trail Run, the Father’s Day Big Truckathalon 6K and the Towson 4 on the 4th road race.

For more competition and motivation, the BRRC offers a Grand Prix Series which consists of races with a variety of distances and formats spanning the calendar year with rewards and prizes for completing the series. The BRRC offers training programs for all experience levels and workouts to prepare for a target race. The BRRC is also a terrific community of runners and offers plenty of fun and interesting events throughout the year.

One of the biggest events hosted by the BRRC is the NCR Marathon held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year’s 33rd running of the marathon will take place Nov. 26, and is USATF certified — meaning a good time on this fast course can qualify a runner for the Boston Marathon. The race runs out and back along the Northern Central Railroad Trail, a scenic wooded run on a dirt and crushed gravel trail along the waters of the Big Gunpowder Falls with a start at Oldfields School in Sparks. Runners have the option of a full or half-marathon and registration is open now. More information about the Baltimore Road Runners Club, membership and events can be found at brrc.com.