Swim team a rite of passage in Springdale community

The Springdale neighborhood is a close-knit community that boasts many activities and traditions from the Memorial Day 5k to the 4th of July festivities to Santa’s visit and the bonfire in December. Soon residents will set their sights on a bull and oyster roast and a golf tournament designed to raise funds for scholarships that are given each year.

For many children in the neighborhood, joining the Springdale Stars Swim Team is another long-standing tradition and rite of passage. Sophie Sturiale participated on the Stars Swim Team for most of her life. She got an early start when she followed in the footsteps of her older brothers, Luke and Ben, as soon as she could swim across the pool. In fact, the whole family was involved with the Stars for 18 straight seasons with parents Sandy and Scott Sturiale serving in just about every role possible to keep the swim team going over the years. Sophie loved her time on the swim team and noted that “the special traditions like the Pancake Breakfast, Taco Tuesdays and Fun Fridays were such fun.” As a recent Dulaney High School graduate, this season completed Sophie’s time on the team and at the last meet, she was honored along with four other senior swimmers, Lucy Anstett, Matthew Currey, Josh Dore and Chelsea Elliott.

Sophie Sturiale is honored at the final swim meet. (Sandy Sturiale)

The Stars just wrapped up another successful and, even better, a normal swim season. Several swimmers finished the season at the Straehle Invitational, a regional meet that brings together the top swimmers in the area, with Elizabeth Campenella, Josh Dore, Chelsea Elliott, James Northey, Braden Siri, Kyan Siri, Adelaide Walker, Gabrielle Walker, Alyssa Wright and Madelyn Wright all competing for the Springdale Stars. Many other Stars swimmer from the team also participated in the division meet for the Central Maryland Swim League and included Tucker Atkinson, Ryan Baldwin, Dexter Buchbinder, Sarah Campanella, Aaron Castillo, Ben Castillo, Brandon Castillo, Rayner Chem, Finley Cole, Caleb Coulbourne, Parker Dawson, Faith Dore, Kevin Ewachiw, Sami Elliott, Jeremy Hall, Kayla Hall, Alex Hausladen, Gavin Hausladen, Maddie Hausladen, Harper Imbriale, Hayden Imbriale, Campbell King, Cora King, Lily Marcus, Emery Nelson, Reece Nelson, Wesley Nelson, Beck Palmer, Emily Ramos, Madeline Ramos, Violet Riolo, Davey Slomkowski, Healy Slomkowski, Madeline Stevens, Sophia Strande, Madeline Walker, Andrew Wood, Lilly Wood, Connor Wright, and Dylan Wright.

The Springdale Stars Swim Team is definitely a family affair as evidenced by the Sturiale family and so many more and it really is at the heart of the community. Sophie is just one of many who loves Springdale, and the community is like a family to her — especially since they cheered her on as they watched her grow up. Congratulations to all the swimmers on a terrific season!