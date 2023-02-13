Cockeysville Special Olympian takes the plunge | COLUMN

For the second year, Julia Barbour braved the icy waters of the Chesapeake Bay and participated in the Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge at Sandy Point State Park.

Taking part in the Cool Schools Plunge Day on Feb. 2, Julia joined with classmates from St Elizabeth’s School, a private school for elementary, middle and high school students with special needs, teammates from Roland Park Country School and students from all across the state to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Fifteen-year-old Julia, daughter of Cathy and Randy Barbour of Cockeysville, plunges with a purpose as she is also a long-time participant in the Special Olympics, and it is a cause near to the Barbour family’s heart. This year Julia raised over $1,000 with her personal fundraising. Combined with the overall St Elizabeth’s team, they raised over $22,000, ranking them sixth out of all the school teams.

As a part of their participation in the Cool Schools Plunge, St Elizabeth’s teamed with students from Roland Park Country School and other volunteers who buddy up to assist the students while they take the plunge. It is a festive day with students coming in from all over and racing into the cold water.

Julia Barbour of Cockeysville, left, with her buddy Raleigh Upton, at Sandy Point State Park for the Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge, Feb. 2, 2023. (Handout)

Julia tends to be a little more cautious but makes in up to her knees. She loves to be part of the group and all the excitement. According to Cathy Barbour, “we couldn’t do it without the support of these wonderful volunteer students.”

Julia was paired up with Raleigh Upton, a 16-year-old student volunteer and the daughter of the principal at St. Elizabeth’s. Kudos to the duo for making the plunge on a chilly day!

Julia has participated in Special Olympics for seven years and she has competed in track & field, soccer, bowling and basketball. Each season ends with a state event where the athletes compete against other counties and receive metals. Julia has amassed quite a few gold and silver metals over the years.

Cathy Barbour explained how important the Special Olympics are for these kids and adults. “It not only gives them a fun way to exercise but they learn about teamwork, they make friends, they accomplish goals, they learn new skills and get recognized for their efforts,” she said. She also expressed her gratitude for all the dedicated volunteers that make the Special Olympics possible, saying, “These wonderful people volunteer their time and skills. I hope they understand how much they are appreciated.”

Julia Barbour of Cockeysville wears medals she earned in the Special Olympics.

The Polar Bear Plunge donations go to funding Special Olympic events in support of the almost 4,350 athletes who train and compete year-round throughout Maryland in the free programs.

The Polar Bear Plunge has raised close to the $3.5 million goal for 2023 through the support of many different groups and individual supporters. The event itself now spans almost a week and encourages participation from Super Plungers to corporate groups to police groups in addition to the Cool Schools Plunge which raised almost $700,000 of the overall total. Donations are still being accepted and can be made at plungemd.com.