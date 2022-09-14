Broadmead retirement community earns green honors

Tour of the sprawling 94-acres encompassing the Broadmead retirement community in Cockeysville is covered with trees, trails and all sort of wildlife. (Courtesy Photo)

The sprawling 94 acres encompassing the Broadmead retirement community in Cockeysville is covered with trees, trails and all sort of wildlife. The campus attracts monarch butterflies and has an apiary for bee keeping.

Overall, the Broadmead community is committed to being good stewards of its property and recently received the Bay-Wise certification from the Baltimore County Master Gardeners. Managed by The University of Maryland Extension, the Bay-Wise initiative focuses on landscape practices that help keep local waterways, the Chesapeake Bay, and the environment healthy.

The Bay-Wise certification is a rigorous one and Broadmead aced it, demonstrating environmentally sound landscape management approaches in specific areas like planting, fertilizing, recycling, mowing and watering along with controlling runoff and encouraging wildlife among other factors.

“This is a significant accomplishment that demonstrates Broadmead’s continuing commitment to sustainability and a healthy environment,” said Linnette Kanitz, horticulturist and grounds manager at Broadmead.

Many members of the Broadmead community worked hard to make it happen.

Baltimore County Master Gardeners (l to r): Front row: Linnette Kanitz, Master Gardener Marsha Howes Back row: Timothy Wolf, Master Gardener Leslie Erickson; Tom Staalesen; Master Gardeners Pat Parker and Patty Mochel. (Baltimore County Master Gardeners)

The Baltimore County Master Gardeners applauded Broadmead for using environmentally sensitive gardening techniques, such as limiting stormwater runoff, and minimizing the use of pesticides and fertilizers on its lawn. This protects the water in the local stream, which of course, leads to the Chesapeake Bay.

The Bay-Wise certification is a homeowner education program that can be achieved by individuals as well as communities looking to learn to plant and maintain sustainable landscapes.

Most Maryland residents live within a half-mile of a storm drain, stream or river, and most of those waterways eventually drain into the Chesapeake Bay. With just a few simple landscape practices, homeowners can affect the health of local waterways, the Chesapeake Bay and our environment.

The University of Maryland Extension offers free sessions at the Baltimore Center for Maryland Agriculture in Cockeysville on Saturday mornings with sessions like Pollinator Gardens and Monarch Waystation or Beautiful, Bountiful and Beneficial Herb Gardens coming up.

The Ag Center has also played host to the Baltimore County Horse Council’s Friday Night Lights program all summer long with the latest in the series being taking place on Friday, Sept. 16. This month’s offering will feature a dressage demonstration of “Horses Dancing to Music” presented by Nuno Santos and Hellie Goodrich.

These family friendly and free events have been a big hit all summer with each month’s program showcasing different equine demos promoting Maryland horses and horsemanship.

Past programs featured skills like mounted marksmanship from the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association and the expert skills of the Maryland Jousting Association. The horse dancing program will also be an Autism Friendly event with the Pathfinders for Autism, a Maryland-based nonprofit, on hand with resources and information.

Friday Night Lights runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Gates open an hour prior to the start and the Charles Village Pub food truck will be on site.