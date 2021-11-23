Dulaney students take part in National Signing Day

On Nov. 10, nine seniors from Dulaney High School took part in National Signing Day by declaring the schools at which they will begin their collegiate athletic careers.
Sofia Lopez, a standout midfielder, will play field hockey at St. Mary’s College. A trio of swimmers will be competing at the next level as Mairin Ludwig will swim for Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, Carly Yeagle will compete for Rollins College in Florida and Ryan Merani will swim at the University of Kentucky.
Dulaney’s stellar women’s lacrosse program always produces athletes ready to compete at the next level and this year is no exception as five players have made their college choices. Malorie Brody will play for Bard College in New York, Jenna Welsh will play at St. John Fisher College, also in New York, and Rowan Burke will join Old Dominion University in Virginia. Ellie Puente will compete at the University of Cincinnati and Meghan Hoskins will play for Towson University. Congratulations to all these student athletes for making a commitment to play on the collegiate level — showing tremendous dedication and perseverance, especially in the face of the interruptions to school and sports during the pandemic.
Dulaney athletics took a look back at past standout athletes during the Annual Hall of Fame Induction Dinner on Nov. 12. The Dulaney Athletic Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding athletes and coaches who have made significant contributions to Dulaney’s athletic programs. The 2021 class of inductees honored Mike Lafferty, the longtime Dulaney athletic director, as well as Linda Prindell, an athletic star from the Class of 1965, one of the earliest graduating classes from Dulaney. Two outstanding lacrosse players, Zac Jungers, Class of 2003, and Jay Mann, Class of 2008, were also among the inductees. Zac was a major part of four consecutive state lacrosse championship teams and then played at Princeton University, where he was a finalist for the Tewaaraton Trophy, the highest award in collegiate lacrosse. Jay, who went on to play lacrosse for the United States Naval Academy, was also a state champion with the 2008 lacrosse team. Finally, Megan Wall, from the Class of 2011, was recognized for her achievements in pole vault, which included being a 4A state champion and record holder.
Over at Pot Spring Elementary, the entire school got active at the Race For Education on Nov. 3. It was a sunny, yet chilly day, as the students ran or walked around the grounds and put some fun into this popular fundraiser, which over the years has supported the purchase of classroom materials, outdoor projects and a new playground. This year’s proceeds will help support the staff in creating a more equitable learning environment, specifically through the RISE program. This will provide resources for teachers to help students with reading and to close the achievement gap. Almost $9,000 was raised, surpassing their original goal, and resulting in pies in the face of Principal Jane Martin and Assistant Principal Tommy Fare.