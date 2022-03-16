Dulaney High School student musicians and artists take center stage

The arts are back and our local students are taking full advantage of being able to make music and art and to perform once again.
To start, several Dulaney High School students have earned membership in Maryland All-State music ensembles and will showcase their talents this month at concerts to be held at Bowie State University. More than 1,900 students from across the state participated in the rigorous audition process, and students recognized for their excellence in musicianship, performance, practice, and self-discipline include vocalists Mairead Debrabander and John Kallaur in the Senior Chorus, Meilin Yaun on clarinet in the Senior Band and Henry Hung, viola, Mark Kuznik, violin and Rebecca Ruggles, double bass, in the Senior Orchestra.
Julia Li, a freshman, is the violin principal chair for the Junior Orchestra. Julia also made her solo debut with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra when she performed “Winter” from “The Four Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi in December at the Winter Wonderland Concert. Getting her start on the violin at age 5, she is now in her sixth year as a member of the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra and has won multiple competitions including the BSYO Concerto Competition, the MSMTA/ASTA Solo String Festivals and the National Philharmonic 2020 Virtual Solo Bach Competition.
The visual arts were featured in The Superintendent’s Gallery: Central Zone Exhibition on location through this month at the Greenwood Administration Building.
Artworks in this exhibition were completed by students this school year and reflects their creativity and personal expression. The on-site display features 23 juried student art pieces from the Central Zone of the school district and includes “My Comfort Zone” by sixth grader Mia Koska, and “Euphoria” by eighth grader Noelani Shimomura, both from Ridgely Middle School along with “Ravens Rule” by fourth grader Saahil Bhatt at Jacksonville Elementary and “Self-Portrait” by Timonium Elementary first grader Ryder Tao.
These pieces can also be seen as a part of the larger virtual gallery that features an additional 50 pieces online.
Self-portraits, still life, paintings and sketches are all well-represented in the gallery with works by Ridgely Middle students, Zoe Citino and Kyra Butler, Aaron Guo from Pot Spring Elementary and Amelia Dickinson of Timonium Elementary. Lutherville Lab’s artists included Ayla Harris, Nora Perlin, Wamia Akhyare and Ar’miya Grant. Hadley Reinke and Miles Blum represented Jacksonville Elementary, and Mays Chapel Elementary featured Madeline MacNeil, MaCayle Limes, Libby Madsen and Harjap Anand.
The exhibit can be visited virtual through the BCPS Office of Visual Arts gallery webpage.
There’s no place like home, and soon the Dulaney Theatre Company will be back to theirs when they present “The Wizard of Oz.” The show will feature Mairead Debrabander and Bridgett Millett as Dorothy, Sara Schultz as Toto and the trio of Patrick Januario as the Scarecrow, Lydie Hubbard as the Tinman and Hayley Stewart as the Cowardly Lion, along with Cassie Hubbard as Glinda, Laura Neer as the Wicked Witch, John Kallaur as the Guard and Jenny Barbour as the great and powerful Oz.
Join them on the yellow brick road for shows at 7 p.m. on March 24, 25t and 26. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee on March 26 as well. Performances will be held at the school and tickets will be sold at the door.