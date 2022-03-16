Dulaney High School student musicians and artists take center stage

There’s no place like home, and soon the Dulaney Theatre Company will be back to theirs when they present “The Wizard of Oz.” The show will feature Mairead Debrabander and Bridgett Millett as Dorothy, Sara Schultz as Toto and the trio of Patrick Januario as the Scarecrow, Lydie Hubbard as the Tinman and Hayley Stewart as the Cowardly Lion, along with Cassie Hubbard as Glinda, Laura Neer as the Wicked Witch, John Kallaur as the Guard and Jenny Barbour as the great and powerful Oz.