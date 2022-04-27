Hoops and hollers for Teacher vs. Teacher basketball game at Cockeysville Middle School

After more than two long years in the making, the inaugural Teacher vs. Teacher basketball game finally took place at Cockeysville Middle School right before Spring Break. The game was originally scheduled for March 13, 2020, when schools and pretty much everything else shut down due to COVID-19.

In front of a loud, raucous crowd of students – both in the gym and livestreamed to classrooms – the faculty was split between the Black and Gold teams, and the competition was fierce. The Black team eventually won by a very narrow margin of 33-32. Plans are underway to make this an annual event and everyone is looking forward to the rematch!

Advertisement

The inaugural Teacher vs Teacher basketball game finally took place at Cockeysville Middle School right before Spring Break! (Courtesy Photo)

Cockeysville Middle celebrated some of their hard-working staff as National School Librarian Day and Assistant Principals Appreciation Week both took place in early April. Kay Salemi is the Library Media Specialist who works with the entire student body at CMS. I (Courtesy Photo)

Cockeysville Middle also celebrated some of its hard-working staff as National School Librarian Day and Assistant Principals Appreciation Week both took place in early April.

Kay Salemi is the Library Media Specialist who works with the entire student body at the school. Students there can visit the library before, during and after school or with their classes, and Ms. Salemi is thrilled to have the students back in the building. She said she always loved the adventure of searching for information, exploring good books, working with students, and being in libraries. She considers her job a perfect fit!

Advertisement

The school’s two assistant principals, Justin Benjamin and Kara Williams, also received recognition and appreciation during their special week. Mr. Benjamin and Ms. Williams can be counted on to take part in a dance-off competition or demonstrate trick shots, lip sync or take pie in the face to motivate and reward students. All of this is in addition to their normal duties of guiding and advising students, sharing lessons and dealing with the buses. No wonder, Principal Adam Carney calls the duo rock stars and Cockeysville Middle School is very lucky to have them.

Cockeysville Middle celebrated some of their hard-working staff as National School Librarian Day and Assistant Principals Appreciation Week both took place in early April. (l to r): Asst. Principal Kara Williams, Principal Adam Carney and Asst. Principal Justin Benjamin. (Courtesy Photo)

Cockeysville Middle School students are going to be taking the show on the road when the band, chorus and orchestra present a memorable evening of music at Oregon Ridge Park. The school is taking over the park to present the CMS Spring Concert, which will feature music, community, and fun.

The music programs at Cockeysville Middle are top-notch, and while the excellent music department was able to produce some wonderful virtual performances during the pandemic, the atmosphere of a festival-style concert promises to be amazing.

Many of the eighth-grade students have already been recognized for their musical talents by being accepted into the Baltimore County Public Schools All-County ensembles. Congratulations to all the musicians including orchestra members Luke Buttarazzi, Lillian Ezzo, Oliver Francis, Madison Gengler, Caiden Luebehusen, John MacCubbin, Jai Nettles, Cole Ngo, Natalie Starkey, and Berlin Yerrick. Band members Jelexiz Ezzo, Melissa Filatov, Christopher Sibila, and Jahari Williams and chorus members Josh Alvarado, Molly Connor, Vidit Kamboj, Seema Khusha, Katelyn Marshall, Mia McGarvey, Josh Mihm, Kailynn Jenkins, Lucy Springer, and Grace Towner.