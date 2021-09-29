Dulaney High Class of 2022 celebrates a rite of passage at Senior BBQ

Beutler’s ALS Band Bash, on Sept. 12, was a huge success and raised more than $62,300 to benefit the Brigance Brigade Foundation. A few weeks back, the Band Bash was featured in this column and it more than lived up to the hype. With almost 900 tickets sold, and more than a dozen bands playing throughout the day and an enormous Silent Auction, the Recher Theater in Towson provided the backdrop for a fabulous event. The musical benefit was the brainchild of Chris Beutler, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, and was made a reality by wife, Laura Beutler and family, dozens of corporate sponsors and an army of volunteers. The funds raised will be put to use immediately and will directly help to equip, encourage and empower people living with ALS through the Brigance Brigade Foundation. These donations are particularly needed right now given the effects of the pandemic on fundraising and events and will provide Maryland families fighting ALS with stairlifts, in-home care, home renovations and other things that insurance won’t cover. Donations are still being accepted and can be made at beutlersbandbash.com.