Dulaney High Class of 2022 celebrates a rite of passage at Senior BBQ

The sun was shining and the paint was flying as Dulaney High School’s Class of 2022 celebrated the unofficial start of their year with the Senior BBQ. A long-standing tradition that dates to 1965, took place on Sept. 15 and gave the senior class the chance to adorn the huge limestone rocks behind the school with their class colors of navy blue and Carolina blue. Prior to the barbecue, the rocks were painted with a navy base coat to give the seniors a blank slate to leave their mark. First names, nicknames and lots of handprints are on display for the year and represent the class of almost 500 students. Once the rocks were painted, the extra paint was splashed around resulting in paint-splattered faces and bodies, handprints on T-shirts and paint-covered hair!
The Senior BBQ is one of the most beloved traditions at Dulaney High School and brings back fond memories for so many in the area. Mention Senior BBQ and most Dulaney alumni can quickly tell you many details about their BBQ day. Now second and even third generations of Dulaney students are enjoying this tradition. While back in the day, rivals from Towson High would often cover the rocks with graffiti, this year it was some members of Dulaney’s Class of 1971. During their 50th reunion, they spray painted a big ‘71 over the freshly painted rocks just three days after the Senior BBQ which caused much confusion and hurt feeling among the current seniors. Thankfully, the rest of the Class of 1971 offered an apology and made a donation to the Class of 2022 to help offset the damage.
But perhaps the best part about the Senior BBQ for the Class of 2022 was that they finally got to celebrate one of the rites of passage at Dulaney after missing out on so many events and traditions over the past year and a half because of the pandemic. In fact, it felt like things were back to normal — at least for a couple of fun-filled hours!
Beutler’s ALS Band Bash, on Sept. 12, was a huge success and raised more than $62,300 to benefit the Brigance Brigade Foundation. A few weeks back, the Band Bash was featured in this column and it more than lived up to the hype. With almost 900 tickets sold, and more than a dozen bands playing throughout the day and an enormous Silent Auction, the Recher Theater in Towson provided the backdrop for a fabulous event. The musical benefit was the brainchild of Chris Beutler, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, and was made a reality by wife, Laura Beutler and family, dozens of corporate sponsors and an army of volunteers. The funds raised will be put to use immediately and will directly help to equip, encourage and empower people living with ALS through the Brigance Brigade Foundation. These donations are particularly needed right now given the effects of the pandemic on fundraising and events and will provide Maryland families fighting ALS with stairlifts, in-home care, home renovations and other things that insurance won’t cover. Donations are still being accepted and can be made at beutlersbandbash.com.
