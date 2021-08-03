Area music stars come together at The Recher in Towson to help Springdale man with ALS

The inaugural Beutler’s ALS Band Bash Benefit, set for September 12 at The Recher in Towson, promises to be quite an event. With a dozen bands performing across two stages for eight hours, it will feature top musicians from the Baltimore area coming together to raise money for the Brigance Brigade Foundation, which works to equip, encourage, and empower people living with ALS.
The benefit is the brainchild of Chris Beutler, a resident of the Springdale neighborhood in Cockeysville, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, in the fall of 2019.
ALS is a nervous system disease with no cure that weakens muscles and affects physical function. It has long been known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Prior to his diagnosis, Beutler was a musician, an avid cyclist, an advertising executive and active in the local music scene. He got his start as a bass player in a local new wave 80s band Bangah.
His vision is to use the platform of music and the arts to raise awareness of ALS and support people with it who are underfunded and under-served. Beutler reached out to local music artists in hopes of bringing them together to serve the ALS community, and it also gave him the opportunity to reconnect with folks in the music community in the midst of the pandemic.
“What amazes me the most is how compassionate everyone in the music industry and ALS community are, from the musicians to The Recher to the Brigance Brigade Foundation,” Beutler said. “Everyone is so willing to be helpful for this fundraising event; it gives me so much hope that as a community we can help those living with ALS until there is a cure.”
The extensive lineup of musicians – Caleb Stine, Sweet Leda, Kentavius Jones, Ricky Wise & The Dirty Unit, Edward J. Neenan, Ira Trucheim & The Jubilation Band, Mitch and The Accomplices, Cody Summitt, The Hollow Party, Stages All-Star Band, Trapper Haskins, and Thomas Knight along with an appearance by Adam Stone Magic, will provide for fun-filled day for all ages.
A huge silent auction, featuring everything from sports tickets to bike gear to themed gift baskets to sessions with a medium, will also help raise funds. Laura Beutler, Chris’ wife, points to the outpouring of support that they have received from so many in putting together the Bash. Everyone involved, including the community, neighbors and friends, have pulled together to plan, donate, publicize and attend the event.
“We want to help Chris however we can and providing the venue is just the start,” said Paul Manna, of The Recher. “He’s been a part of the music community for so long, and I look forward to closely working with him on such a meaningful and memorable event.”
Beutler’s ALS Band Bash will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 12 and tickets are just $20. Proceeds will benefit the Brigance Brigade Foundation, an organization that has already provided support to the Beutler family with a grant for home modifications.
Please visit the website beutlersbandbash.com for information on purchasing tickets, the schedule of events, and a link to make donations directly to the Brigance Brigade Foundation.