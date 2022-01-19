Baltimore Hunger Project featured on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” recently featured a local face when Lynne Kahn, founder and executive director of the Baltimore Hunger Project, was honored as a “Good Neighbor” on the Jan. 6 episode of the daytime talk show on NBC.
Kahn had the chance to tell the story of the Baltimore Hunger Project and her passion behind eliminating weekend childhood hunger by providing weekend food packages in a compassionate and dignified manner.
According to The Baltimore Hunger Project, “[I]t’s an easy mission: you see a hungry kid, you feed a hungry kid,” and they have put that into action by providing more than 41,000 weekend food bags to students around Baltimore.
During the segment, Clarkson and the Conagra Brands Foundation awarded Kahn and the Baltimore Hunger Project a $10,000 grant in recognition of her Good Neighbor Award.
Based in Timonium, the Baltimore Hunger Project provides 1,600 students with weekend food bags that are discretely slipped into backpacks that students take home each weekend. Unfortunately, there are over 2,000 students on a waiting list to join the program. With more than 114,000 students receiving free and reduced-price lunches in Baltimore County, Lynne acknowledges that they “are just scratching the surface of the kids that need our assistance.” It is their hope to someday be out of business, but until that happens, over 100 volunteers meet weekly to assemble and distribute the food bags.
The Baltimore Hunger Project is always very conscious of the dignity of the children being supported and focuses on not just strengthening bodies but also empowering the minds of the children and families in need. This struck a cord with fellow guest, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who was a recipient of food support as a child.
“This He observed, “this stops that level of anxiety and more importantly gives them the kind of nutrition and nourishment they need,” Ramsay said. “No kid should be suffering like that.”
Kahn cited a study that found that children who don’t eat over the weekend need until Wednesday until they can focus on their studies, which makes bridging the hunger gap from Friday afternoon until Monday morning even more important.
The Baltimore Hunger Project has also been highlighted nationally l and was recently featured in a Papa John’s commercial for their Pizza with a Purpose pizza fundraiser, in which $1 from each Shaq-a-roni pizza sold would benefit the Papa John’s foundation which, in turn, supports community organizations like the Baltimore Hunger Project.
Whole Foods, MedStar Health, Amazon as well as a host of local companies are all supporters of the Baltimore Hunger Project, but anyone can get involved. Baltimore Hunger Project hosts ‘packing sessions’ that attract volunteers from school clubs, organizations, churches and businesses. They also offer opportunities to help from home and are currently looking for folks to create handwritten notes of encouragement or make snack bags. Specific instructions and more information about volunteering or donating to the Baltimore Hunger Project is available at baltimorehungerproject.org.