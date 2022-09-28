After launching band while attending Dulaney High, members of Homestead steps out with new single ‘Get Gone’

Have you heard “Get Gone” yet? The brand-new single from local band Homestead was just released on Sept. 23. The band, made up of lead guitarist Zach Dietz, lead vocalist Gabe Godey, bassist Dennis Mason and drummer Max Parra has developed quite a following in the area, with their focus on Southern classic rock and the blues.

“Get Gone,” written by Godey years ago, was finally polished by the band this past summer and this self-proclaimed ‘total rock song’ is now Homestead’s first original offering.

Formed in 2018, the members of Homestead are all 2019 graduates of Dulaney High School and first came together as a band because of similar tastes in music.

“Not many people our age listen to the old rock n’ roll that we love,” Mason said.

In fact, the first official Homestead performance was at the 2018 Fall Dulaney Open Mic Night, where they played “Voodoo Chile” by Jimi Hendrix and “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Some other Homestead favorites are “Whipping Post” by The Allman Brothers Band, Molly Hatchet’s “Flirtin’ With Disaster” and “24 Hours at a Time” by The Marshall Tucker Band. They also like Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top.

Homestead had their first public gig at the grand opening of Inverness Brewing in Monkton. The band is particularly appreciative of Sandy and Ray Frank, Inverness’ owners, for giving them their first break. Since then, one of their favorite performances was a private event on a massive stage at a campground called Sleepy Creek in West Virginia. It was Homestead’s first show out of state.

Putting together “Get Gone” as a single was a terrific experience for Homestead, especially as the song grew and changed throughout the process. Before they were ready to record it, the band experimented with Godey’s original work by playing it in public for about three months, which allowed them to figure out exactly how they wanted it to sound.

They then recorded the song at Stages Music Arts in Hunt Valley with producer Evan Kornblum, who provided great guidance and ideas in the studio. The track was mastered at Tonal Park Studios and is now available on every major streaming service like Spotify, Apple Music and more.

Being exclusively a cover band in the past, Homestead recounts that playing “Get Gone” for the first time live was life changing, and that the thrill of playing music that is your own doesn’t even compare to playing cover songs. During a show at the C&R Pub, Godey commented on the crowd when he noticed, “I looked over to my right during “Get Gone” and I think almost everyone I saw was dancing.”

Homestead is now working toward putting out a full album and will spend the next couple months focusing on their music. College, careers and life in general is keeping them pretty busy, but they hope to get back to regular weekly shows soon. In the meantime, Homestead is looking forward to playing at one of their favorite venues, the C&R Pub, on Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving Eve – which is sure to turn into a reunion of sorts and a welcome back to their fans. For more information, follow Homestead the Band on Facebook.