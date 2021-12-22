Luminaries and Bonfire event brings holiday magic to Springdale neighborhood of Cockeysville

The signs of the season are all around us right now with lights, displays and decorations everywhere. Even better, the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company has been escorting Santa Claus all around town the past couple of weeks, from Cranbrook Road to Hunt Valley Towne Center to Loveton Farms.
The Springdale neighborhood combines it all with their Luminaries and Bonfire event, which was held on Dec. 12. This long-standing tradition dates back 50 years and creates a magical atmosphere to kick off the holiday season. As Santa makes his rounds, five thousand luminaries line the streets of Springdale, across the sprawling neighborhood of eight hundred homes and lead the way to the bonfire where there is caroling, hot chocolate and visits with Santa. This beloved tradition has been described as something out of a Hallmark movie and definitely gets the entire community into the holiday spirit.
The planning, filling, placing and lighting of 5,000 luminaries takes quite a bit of work, and roughly 50 volunteers heed the call each holiday season. Some special thanks go to Betsy Squires, Mitchell Bowers, Mike Hwang, Amy Ward, Meghan Cosgrove and Dana Cole among so many others, and also to Nikhil Khosla and the group from the Dulaney High School Key Club for being on hand to pour sand into thousands of bags!
The fun continues in Springdale with the holiday decorating contest, which recognizes the best lights display, the most creative inflatables and the most traditionally elegant decorations in the neighborhood. To anyone out there looking for a great place to view some great displays, add a visit to Springdale to the list.
Just up York Road, the Historic Jessops Church will be holding two special Christmas Eve services featuring candlelight and classic carols and offering a wonderful opportunity to visit this beautiful, historic church.
The church has been keeping watch over the Hunt Valley area since 1809, although back then it was Jessops Valley when it was built by several local families as a Methodist church and named for a local Revolutionary War solider, Charles Jessop. Jessop was instrumental in the formation of the church and in his early life had the reputation as the strongest man in Maryland.
The church was built as a simple, rectangular stone structure but was enlarged and redesigned several times, most notably in 1887 when renowned Baltimore architect, Benjamin Buck Owens, restyled the church in the Shingle Style of the Gilded Age.
Although there has not been an active congregation since 1953, the Board of Trustees has preserved and protected this historic beauty listed on both the Baltimore County Landmarks list and the Maryland Historical Trust. All are welcomed to join for the tradition of Christmas Eve at either of the two services at 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.