Cockeysville teen receives Loyola Blakefield literary award named for famed broadcaster Jim McKay | COCKEYSVILLE

At the annual Loyola Blakefield High School awards assembly, Luke Wayson, a graduating senior from Cockeysville, received a welcome surprise when he was honored with The James K. McManus Award.
The McManus Award is the highest literary honor given by Loyola Blakefield and was established in honor of James K. McManus, a member of the school’s class of 1939. Best known by his professional name, Jim McKay, he was the host of ABC’s “The Wide World of Sports” and many Olympic Games, including the Munich Massacre at the 1972 Summer Olympics.
The award is given to that member of the graduating class who has demonstrated excellence in journalism and/or literary arts. First awarded in 2002, this endowed honor comes along with a $3,500 cash prize, and Luke’s name will be inscribed on a plaque to join the list of previous winners, which hangs in Burk Hall at the school.
Selected by the senior English teachers at Loyola Blakefield, Luke was nominated by his AP language and composition teacher, Dr. Jane Donovan, given his high achievement in the most rigorous English course offered at the school.
Additionally, Donovan notes that Luke consistently wrote on a level far beyond his peers, was always thoughtful and conscientious in his approach to the process, was open to constructive criticism and he continues to develop his craft.
Even more, she says “I have been so impressed by Luke’s growth and performance as a writer this year, but even more so by the fine person he is.”
During the awards assembly, Luke was also honored for the State Merit Scholastic Award for being in the Top 5% of his class which translates into being one of the Top 10 students of the graduating class.
While Luke has never written for the school newspaper and doesn’t plan to pursue sports broadcasting in the future, he does have some ties to the legendary sports broadcaster. First, they share the same birthday — September 24 — even if it more than 80 years separate them! Luke has a great love of sports and was a member of the Loyola Blakefield football team.
Also, Luke’s great-grandfather was Chuck Thompson, the beloved Baltimore sportscaster and a contemporary of Jim McKay.
Sports writing might be in his blood but Luke plans to attend Boston College and pursue a degree in finance. Congratulations to Luke on receiving this high honor.
Nicholas Schiefelbein and Sophia Winner, both graduating seniors at Dulaney High School students, were recently honored as a part of the McCormick Unsung Heroes program. The program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors them for their substantial contributions to the success of their school.
Nick was a key member of both the football and wrestling teams and will be continuing his football career at Bridgewater College and pursue a degree in elementary education.
Sophia Winner, a field hockey standout, will be attending the University of Maryland in the Honors Humanities Program and studying government and politics.
Congratulations to Nick and Sophia for being recognized for their good sportsmanship, dedication, integrity and positive attitudes.