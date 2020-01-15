A 68-year-old woman was assaulted Monday night during a carjacking in the 1800 block of York Road, the third carjacking incident in Timonium the last two weeks, and the second carjacking in the Walgreens parking lot.
The woman was leaving the Walgreens just after 8:30 p.m., and was almost at her car when a “younger individual” approached and demanded her keys, Baltimore County Police said.
As the woman attempted to enter her car, one of the individuals pulled her out of the vehicle and two other juveniles “ran over and started to assault her,” said police spokesman Shawn Vinson.
The male suspects kicked the woman in the chest as she tried to resist, then stole her keys and drove away, Vinson said.
The woman was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered in the incident, according to the police report.
Police are reviewing evidence as part of an investigation but declined to disclose further information.
Monday’s carjacking follows a similar incident Jan. 1 in a Starbucks parking lot within the same block that involved four juveniles.
One of those four has been charged with carjacking during a New Year’s Eve incident in the same Walgreens parking lot on York Road. That incident also involved four teens, Vinson said.
Those four, two 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, were arrested and charged as juveniles with auto theft and carjacking Jan. 3.
“We are looking to see what resources and what personnel that we can use in the area to address the situation,” Vinson said.
There is currently “nothing that connects” Monday night’s incident with the previous two, Vinson said.
“What we know nowadays is that modern technology forces a car thief” to wrest keys from the driver, Vinson said. “They can’t just steal the car and hot wire it” anymore, he said.