Baltimore County on Thursday was awarded $1.65 million in a federal grant for a proposed Towson Circulator, a free bus that would connect areas of downtown Towson.
The award, announced by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Reps. Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes, will support the purchase of buses and related infrastructure for a Towson Circulator pilot program, county officials said. The money comes from a competitive grant process within the U.S. Department of Transportation.
"Maintaining a safe, reliable and convenient public transit system is critical to Baltimore County, and we will continue working to expand and modernize transportation systems throughout Maryland,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s administration requested the grant money from the Department of Transportation, and was supported by the county’s congressional delegation. Olszewski’s fiscal year 2020 budget includes $100,000 in planning money for a Towson Circulator. The total amount of money granted to Baltimore County is $1,651,720, according to Van Hollen’s office.
Officials have said previously that a pilot program for the circulator could be in place by 2021. It was not immediately clear if the grant money from the federal government would change that timeline.
Van Hollen, in a letter from June 2019, told Secretary Elaine Chao that he “strongly support[s]" the circulator project, and said it would “provide increased transit connectivity for thousands of riders" and enhance “economic development and job access opportunities.”
The Towson Circulator was first studied by The Greater Towson Committee in 2015, and County Councilman David Marks, who represents the Towson area, has been supporting the idea since. The circulator, which would be a free bus route that connects areas of downtown Towson, is modeled after the Charm City Circulator in Baltimore.
As proposed, the circulator would connect hubs in Towson, including Towson University, Goucher College, local hospitals and the Towson Town Center mall. Marks in a statement said downtown Towson is already crowded, and has little room for additional or expanded roads. A free bus, then, is essential to increase mobility in the region, Marks said.
The Towson Circulator will be a boon for local economic development, said Nancy Hafford, executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re going to be a real new community in the next couple of years. It’s thriving, and I’m so excited,” Hafford said. “You can’t have development without having a better transportation system.”
Olszewski’s budget also includes plans to expand the circulator bus concept to other population centers in the county. Earlier estimates for the Towson program put the initial capital cost at between $1.4 million and $2 million; the annual operating costs were estimated at between $2.4 million and 3.4 million.
Other grant awards for Maryland were announced Thursday, including $850,000 for the Shore Transit Project on the Eastern Shore, $76,500 for the St. Mary’s Transit System Project, $11,040,000 for the Metrobus/Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and $248,000 for the Delmarva Community Services Project.
This story may be updated.