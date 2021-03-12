xml:space="preserve">
Car Choir | PHOTOS

Students perform in the car at Car Choir in the Round - Children's Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md.
(Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
(Erin Barach and Chris Wells)

Mar 12, 2021
Car Choir - Children's Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md.
Car Choir
Car Choir in the Round - Children's Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Car Choir in the Round - Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Car Choir
Staff perform at Car Choir in the Round - Children's Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Staff perform at Car Choir in the Round - Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Car Choir
Car Choir in the Round - Children's Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Car Choir in the Round - Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Car Choir
Students perform in the car at Car Choir in the Round - Children's Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Students perform in the car at Car Choir in the Round - Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Car Choir
Artistic Director, Susan Bialek, Car Choir in the Round - Children's Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Artistic Director, Susan Bialek, Car Choir in the Round - Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Car Choir
Students perform in the car at Car Choir in the Round - Children's Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Students perform in the car at Car Choir in the Round - Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Car Choir
Students perform in the car at Car Choir in the Round - Children's Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Students perform in the car at Car Choir in the Round - Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Car Choir
Students also perform outside the car, socially distanced at Car Choir in the Round - Children's Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
Students also perform outside the car, socially distanced at Car Choir in the Round - Children’s Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, Towson, Md. (Erin Barach and Chris Wells)
