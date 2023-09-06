Uptown Concerts’ The Cellar Stage to host two concerts this month at the Timonium United Methodist Church

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Uptown Concerts’ The Cellar Stage will host two concerts on its Cellar Stage on Friday and Sept. 22 at Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pot Spring Road.

On Friday, folk artists Tret Fure, Kate McDonnell and Sean McGhee will perform during In the Round, a performance where all the performers are on stage at the same time. They’ll swap songs and most likely serve as musicians for each other.

Fure has released 17 albums and CDs over the course of her 51-year career. In addition to being a gifted songwriter, Fure has engineered and produced countless recordings by a variety of artists, including her own work.

McDonnell has appeared on the internationally syndicated “World Café” radio show and performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. McDonnell recorded her fifth album, “Ballad of a Bad Girl,” in 2020, according to a news release.

McGhee is an outstanding tenor vocalist and plays a 12-string guitar. In 2000, McGhee joined Mack Bailey (Hard Travelers and Limeliters) and Rick Dougherty (Limeliters, Kingston Trio and The Folk Legacy Trio) to perform as the “Three Folk Tenors” at the Birchmere. He’s appeared solo at the Oscar Brand WFMA Tribute, shared the stage with Kipyn Martin twice and opened for the Joan & Joanie show. McGhee is mostly know as half of the former duo Side by Side with Doris Justis, the news release said.

On Sept. 22, folk music group Mad Agnes — Margo Hennebach, Adrienne Jones and Mark Saunders — will perform new original songs and selections from their 13 album, along with storytelling and impromptu vocal improv, according to a news release.

Mad Agnes uses primarily one microphone around which they form and re-form, early-radio style. Along with three-part harmonies, the singers play the guitar, mandolin, ukulele, piano, melodica and an inventive keyboard.

Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for each concert are $25 for adults, $12 for children 10 and under.

Uptown Concerts, Inc. presents folk music concert series in the Baltimore area including Timonium, Fulton and Sykesville. Uptown Concerts, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization affiliated with Folk Alliance International dedicated to the preservation and promotion of folk and traditional music.