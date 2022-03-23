Celebrating talent and creativity at Carver Center in Towson

Carver Center for Arts and Technology students are excelling and representing! Erica Rimlinger, vice president of communications for the Carver Center Foundation, and parent of a student in Carver’s Digital Instrumental Music prime Class of 2022, proudly shares news about recent student accomplishments.

The Carver Center is Baltimore County Public Schools’ prestigious arts and technology magnet. Carver students dominated the national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Among public and private schools across Maryland, Carver students won 22% of the art awards and 39% of the writing awards. Within the school system, Carver nabbed roughly 75% of the awards in each of the two categories. Additionally, 13 Carver dancers were selected for the All-County Honors Dance Ensemble, more than any other individual middle or high school in the county.

Carver Center Foundation's postcard for Celebration 2022 features a photo of the Grand Prize winning costume design by Paola Mirkin (Claire Carberry)

On Saturday, April 2, the Carver Celebration will exhibit student creativity and vision while fundraising for school programs. The 19th annual event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in and around the campus. All 11 of Carver Center’s “primes,” or majors, will be featured: Acting; Carpentry; Cosmetology; Culinary Arts; Dance; Design and Production; Digital Instrumental Music; Information Technology and Interactive Media Design; Literary Arts; Vocal Music; and Visual Arts.

“Carver Celebration is always an impressive event, but like most events, it’s so much more fun to experience together with our community,” said Alicia Danyali, president of the Carver Center Foundation. “We’re so excited to be back on campus this year. What better way to raise money for the school than to showcase the students’ extraordinary talents? We’re thrilled to recognize all of the students’ hard work and artistic accomplishment, and at the same time ensure the school can continue to provide world-class education well into the future.”

Tickets to the outdoor festival are $15 and free for children under 12. Limited tickets for the indoor performances are on sale for $25. Refreshments will be available for purchase from food trucks. Visit www.carvercenterfoundation.org to learn more.

Carver Center Foundation is pleased to specifically recognize this year’s Media Contest winners. Inspiration for entries was drawn from a George Washington Carver quote: “I know of nothing more inspiring than that of making discoveries for oneself.”

Paola Mirkin (Design & Production) earned the Grand Prize.

More finalists were: Rowan Hastings (Acting); Aaron Shilling (Carpentry); Ashely Monroy in Cosmetology; Rebecca Johnson (Culinary); Tyree Henderson (Dance); Sophia Paffenback (Digital Instrumental Music); Jasper Thorne-Lyman (Information Technology/Interactive Media Production); Avery Yoder-Wells (Literary Arts); Julie Davis (Visual Arts); and Sadie Lang (Vocal Music). Congratulations to all of these talented students!