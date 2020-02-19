Teen charged in Towson-area armed robbery, connected to January carjacking, police say

The Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday said a 14-year-old boy has been charged as juvenile in a late January armed robbery in Towson.
Police said three male suspects approached two women parked in the 800 block of Stoneleigh Road around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, one person displaying a handgun. The three allegedly demanded the car and the women’s possessions. The passenger, 20, and the driver, 73, were both struck and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The two women got attention from neighbors and the three suspects fled in the same vehicle they arrived in, police said.
David Marks, the county council member who represents Towson, including the Stoneleigh area, called the incident “horrific," and thanked the police department for identifying one of the suspects.
The same 14-year-old charged in the robbery has been linked to an armed carjacking that occurred in the 4300 block of Kolb Avenue on Jan. 26, but not yet charged, police said. Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman, said charges were pending.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in that Jan. 26 carjacking, also as a juvenile. Peach said that because the boys are facing felony charges and a handgun was involved, it is possible they will be charged as adults.
The cases remain under review and police are attempting to identify at least two other suspects, Peach said.