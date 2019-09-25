Towson University student accused of rape may have recorded assault, according to court documents

The Towson University student accused of raping a female student in his dorm room may have recorded or photographed the incident, charging documents allege.
Onyekachukwu Chukwuebuk Igwilo, 20, is charged with first-degree rape and false imprisonment, among other charges. He’s being held without bail after a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18, according to online court records. Igwilo’s listed attorney — Brian Thompson of Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White — declined to comment. Baltimore Sun Media typically does not identify victims alleging sexual assault.
During the alleged assault, Igwilo at times pinned the woman down, attempted to force oral sex and grabbed the woman “by her neck to prevent her from moving her head” and “strangled” her “to gain compliance,” charging documents allege.
Igwilo also allegedly told the woman he was “teasing” her while assaulting her, according to court documents.
He raped her after he said he was just teasing, charging documents allege.
The woman told him “no,” and “stop," and tried to push him away, according to court documents. The woman said she saw Igwilo holding his cell phone up and pointing it toward her, which lead her to believe Igwilo was taking photographs or filming the alleged assault, according to court documents.
After the alleged rape, Igwilo locked the bedroom door and repeatedly pushed the woman back down onto the bed when she tried to leave, court documents said.
After leaving the dorm room, the woman told a friend about the incident and police were contacted.
The woman had a large bruise on the left side of her throat and was transported to a local hospital for treatment and evidence collection, court documents said. An initial report from a forensic nurse examiner said the woman had signs of vaginal trauma, according to the documents.
Towson University police seized Igwilo’s phone and detained him, and he was arrested by Baltimore County police later that day.
Igwilo is no longer allowed on the Towson University campus, according to an internal campus email regarding the assault.
Towson University has support services available at its counseling center, which can be reached at 410-704-2515.
Towson-based Turn Around, a nonprofit that serves survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, can be reached 24 hours a day at 443-279-0379.
Baltimore Sun Media typically does not identify victims alleging sexual assault.
This story may be updated.