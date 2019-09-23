Towson University student arrested, charged with first-degree rape, assault on campus

A Towson University student was arrested and charged after he allegedly raped another student, according to Baltimore County Police officials.
Onyekachukwu Chukwuebuk Igwilo, 20, was arrested and is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, attempted first-degree rape and false imprisonment, Baltimore County Police confirmed late Monday afternoon. He is being held without bail but has a review hearing scheduled for Sept. 24. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 18, according to online court records. There was no attorney listed for Igwilo as of late Monday afternoon.
Igwilo was a resident student at Towson University. He is no longer permitted on campus, according to an internal email sent to the campus community. According to Towson University Police Department records, the incident occurred Sunday and the victim knows Igwilo. The incident was reported to the Towson University Police Department, which referred it to Baltimore County Police.
According to Baltimore County, Igwilo and the victim were watching a movie in Igwilo’s on-campus apartment around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, when he began making sexual advances toward the victim. She declined, police said, but then Igwilo held her down and raped her. He initially blocked the victim from leaving the apartment but then did let her leave, police said. Police said they did not know exactly how long he kept her in the apartment.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with a “visible injury,” police said. Igwilo was detained by Towson University Police and then arrested by Baltimore County police.
University spokesman Sean Welsh said the campus was making resources available to students and others on campus.
“TU remains committed to providing a learning and working environment free from gender-based harassment, sexual misconduct or assault, including dating violence, domestic violence, sexual exploitation and sexual intimidation,” university officials said in a statement.
Towson University has support services available at its counseling center, which can be reached at 410-704-2515.
Towson-based Turn Around, a nonprofit that serves survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, can be reached 24 hours a day at 443-279-0379.