Towson University student arrested, charged with first-degree rape, assault on campus

According to Baltimore County, Igwilo and the victim were watching a movie in Igwilo’s on-campus apartment around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, when he began making sexual advances toward the victim. She declined, police said, but then Igwilo held her down and raped her. He initially blocked the victim from leaving the apartment but then did let her leave, police said. Police said they did not know exactly how long he kept her in the apartment.