Towson University expects 6,000 students to live on campus; move in for many is Thursday

Of Towson University’s 2,700 enrolled freshmen, about 2,500 will live on campus, and move-in day is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22.
Not every student is moving on that day; some have already arrived and some will be coming to campus later, university spokesman Matt Palmer confirmed. It will be the largest single day move-in for the university, however. Classes begin Aug. 26.
Cross Campus Drive will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. For students moving in, the road will be one way from York Road to Osler Drive. Emerson Drive will have one-way traffic from Towsontown Boulevard to Osler Drive from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
Towson University anticipates that this academic year will bring its largest enrollment yet, with 20,000 undergraduates and 3,100 graduate students. University officials have said before that the school plans to cap its enrollment around 25,000.
Palmer said this year’s freshman class is 48% minority, with 25% identifying as African-American, the largest population ever for both categories. Additionally, about 22% of the incoming class are first-generation college students.
University President Kim Schatzel recently touted all the development happening in and around the campus, including a new science center along York Road and the long-awaited Towson Row project downtown, saying she thought it was the most invested-in area in Maryland at this time.
“And I would say that we have something to do with that when you consider all that investment going in," she said in mid-August. "It’s because people think it’s a pretty good idea to be close to Towson University.”