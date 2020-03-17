Calvert Hall to celebrate 175th anniversary — only later this year

“It has created a melting pot,” said Bramble, who grew up in the Pimlico neighborhood of northwest Baltimore and went on to become the only lay president in the school’s history; he also chaired the board of trustees for two years. “We had no idea at the time (in his student days), but that fact impacted all of us in a significant way. CHC absolutely turns boys into men, and it’s all because of St. John Baptiste de La Salle and his beliefs on how to educate boys.”