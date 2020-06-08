Missing New York teen identified as girl found dead near Loch Raven Reservoir

The body of a girl found near Loch Raven Reservoir in late May has been identified by family members as 16-year-old Gabriella Alejandra Gonzales Ardon, police said.
Ardon’s family had reported her missing from Glen Cove, New York, according to Baltimore County police. They identified Ardon by photos of her tattoos circulated by police on social media.
Ardon’s body was found by a pedestrian just before 10 a.m. along Merryman’s Trail in the woods off Pot Spring Road near Colonade Road in Cockeysville May 29.
The person saw the body on the edge of a stream at the bottom of a slope. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by police.
A police dispatcher could not offer more detail about Ardon Monday evening.
Her death has been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate Ardon’s death, they said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.