Six weeks after scheduled move-in date, Towson student housing complex still not fit for occupancy

The 13-floor building at 101 York Road still has not passed its fire alarm or final occupancy inspections, property managers updated tenants in a Saturday email. They’ve blamed the number of available county inspectors as well as the limited schedule of the fire marshal for the delays, but said Saturday in an email they expected another inspection this week, and now anticipate some tenants assigned to live on floors 3 through 6 will be able to move in Oct. 5.