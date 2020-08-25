Advertisement Advertisement Towson Baltimore County Maryland Aspen Heights Construction Continues Aug 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM Construction at the student housing complex Aspen Heights and sidewalks continues with floors still being built. Floors 5-9 are not completed and students on floors 3 and 4 have no firm answers when they will be able to move in. Next Gallery PHOTOS The Gospel on the Lawn Advertisement Towson Towson Stoneleigh Pool in Towson Beating the heat, cooling off at the Stoneleigh Pool in Towson. Aug 6, 2020 NCR Trail Elephant and Abbey Seats on the Street Oregon Ridge Park Towson Tavern Racial Injustice Youth Rally in Towson Towson Farmers Market Advertisement