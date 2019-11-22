A Towson University student was arrested and charged with making a threat of mass violence, according to the Mount Airy Police Department and the Towson University Police Department.
Eric Barker, 20, a commuter student from Mount Airy, was arrested Wednesday and charged with making a threat of mass violence. According to Towson University Police Department records, the threat was made Tuesday morning via social media.
Towson University Police notified Mount Airy Police of the arrest warrant for Barker, and Mount Airy Police arrested him and took him to Carroll County Central Booking, according to Mount Air Police.
Barker’s attorney, Sam Nalli, declined to comment.
Officials from Towson University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Barker was released on a $30,000 bond, according to court records. He has a trial scheduled for late December.