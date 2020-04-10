Baltimore County police charge second man in February ‘retaliatory’ homicide

Baltimore County police have arrested a second man in connection with what police said was the targeted homicide of a 23-year-old Parkville man in February.
Curtis Ray Carradine Jr., 23, of northeast Baltimore, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Laron Richardson Jr. on Feb. 25.
Richardson was found shot at his residence on Comet Court in Parkville at around 10:25 p.m. He was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he later died.
Police previously arrested and charged a 25-year-old man, Michael Kevin Richardson, with first-degree murder in late March for his alleged involvement in Anthony Richardson’s death, which police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said was “a retaliatory shooting.” The two are not related to one another.
The men were “heavily involved in rival drug distribution groups that had both been involved in long-standing disputes and criminal activity against each other,” Peach wrote in an email.
A member of the victim’s group had previously been determined to be responsible for a different shooting against the suspects’ group, Peach said.
Carradine and Michael Richardson are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.