A woman was raped in her apartment in Towson early in the morning on Oct. 13, according to police records.
Police officials would not get any more specific than saying the attack occurred in the 21286 ZIP code and that the victim and suspect are both adults.
Police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said the victim had some friends over to her apartment and the friends had invited other people, so the victim did not know every person in the apartment.
Between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. Oct. 13, the victim reported waking up in her bedroom to an unknown male raping her. The victim did, however, recognize him from the party, Litofsky said.
The victim pushed the attacker off of her, and the man fled the apartment, Litofsky said. The woman got a friend to drive her to a hospital for a SAFE exam and treatment.
The 21286 ZIP code does not include the Towson University campus, where a former student was arrested last month and accused of raping another student in an on-campus apartment.