A frightening story with a happy ending for Cockeysville man dealing with heart issues

Heart issues and disease can strike at any age and the American Heart Association can be a great resource for folks looking to be heart healthy. Our area schools have always been big supporters of the heart association and in conjunction with the Kids Heart Challenge, our students have not only learned about keeping their hearts and brains healthy, but they have also raised funds to assist the cause. Cockeysville Middle School holds an annual Hoops4Heart basketball event that includes a legendary dance-off, and schools like Warren Elementary and Pot Spring Elementary host yearly jump-a-thons, all of which would routinely raise thousands of dollars for heart health each year.