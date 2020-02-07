Marks, a Republican who represents the Towson area, said he would “absolutely” be voting to reduce the number of units that are permissible to be built on the property — a process commonly called downzoning — though he was not sure how much he eventually would lower the density. He said the zoning change “could” force Homes for America, the developer behind Red Maple Place, to change the number of units in the project, which would be built between East Joppa Road, East Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmount Avenue and McManus Way,.