Atlantic Coast Athletic Club in Timonium nears completion of $2 million renovation

A $2 million renovation at Atlantic Coast Athletic Club, a gym and fitness center in Timonium, is nearing completion after work began last December.
The renovation work at the fitness center, located at 110 W. Timonium Road, so far has included new cardio and strength equipment, a refurbished aquatic center with a lap pool, an indoor walking/jogging track, a cafe and a “social lounge” that’s equipped with WiFi and a fireplace.
“We really want people when they come into an ACAC to be comfortable, to feel like they’re walking into a home or even a nice hotel,” said Chris Henry, general manager of the Timonium gym.
The location is currently working on renovating its main locker rooms, work that Henry said should be completed in about three or four months. While the main locker rooms are being renovated, ACAC has secondary locker rooms for patrons to use; after the first set is renovated, Henry said the secondary set will be refurbished, too.
ACAC in Timonium opened in 2015. It previously had been a Maryland Athletic Club, a gymnasium and fitness center that has moved to Harbor East in Baltimore. The club has a satellite location in Hunt Valley, as well as locations in Germantown, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
One of ACAC’s hallmarks is that it will, with a prescription and referral from a doctor, sell 60 continuous days of access to its facilities for $60. The program has a general track and specialty tracks that focus on diabetes, heart health or arthritis management, among other conditions.
Henry described the physician referral program as a partnership with the medical community that “helps people adapt exercise into their lifestyle.”
Other fitness centers in the area include a Brick Bodies, Retro Fitness, Anytime Fitness and Earth Treks, a chain that focuses on rock climbing and bouldering for exercise.