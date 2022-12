Carter Roach, of Towson, a muralist and stroke survivor, adds a large American Heart Association (AHA) logo to a Graffiti Alley wall on Friday. Staff from the AHA and LifeBridge Health and those affected by stroke spray paint messages about stroke awareness. World Stroke Day is Saturday. People are encouraged to check their blood pressure since undetected high blood pressure can lead to stroke. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)