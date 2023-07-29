Timonium church partners with southwest Baltimore community to help build rec center | COLUMN

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Catholic community at the Church of the Nativity in Timonium has long been committed to service within their parish and beyond — with that reach extending to Baltimore City, the country and the world.

On Friday, one of their long-term mission projects began to take shape with the groundbreaking of the Poppleton Rec Center in Southwest Baltimore.

In conjunction with the Southwest Partnership, the Church of the Nativity initiated its involvement with the project back in 2019 when the congregation decided to explore ways to partner with local churches and organizations to support the revitalization efforts in the city. They were particularly drawn to the rec center efforts as it would provide a safe place for children and teenagers after school, as well as a community gathering place for families and neighbors.

The Nativity community donated $400,000 towards the rehabilitation of the building helping to transform the long vacant the Poppleton Recreation Center at Greater Model Park in Baltimore.

It is part of the wider revitalization of the Greater Model Park area and will become a community asset by providing recreational opportunities for youth, seniors and all ages in between. The center will encompass 7,000 square feet on two levels built in a novel geometric design.

According to Ivan Leshinsky, co-founder of the Southwest Sports and Fitness Alliance, “The future’s looking pretty bright right now. … The rec center will become a community anchor and give people in the Poppleton area something to be proud of in their neighborhood, as well as perhaps being a destination for people in outlying neighborhoods to take advantage of some of the programming that’s gonna be going on there.”

The Church of the Nativity plans to continue to support the rec center by helping to create programs for all those who attend.

The Poppleton Rec Center is just one of the outreach programs fostered by the church community as their commitment to Nativity Missions is a cornerstone of their parish. Built on the belief that healthy outreach is built on relationships and a solid connection between people in their community with those outside their church, they aim to empower others to glorify God and live with dignity.

Ranging from global mission trips to Kenya and the Bahamas, and more locally to Cumberland, parishioners helped repair hurricane damage, serve the local communities and support vital programs.

Closer to home, the Nativity community supports the Helping Up Mission, My Sister’s Place and Baltimore Station by providing and serving food and necessary items. They are mentors to survivors through Araminta Freedom, an organization working to end human trafficking in Maryland through prevention, intervention, rescue and victim support.

The youth of the congregation are also involved with service projects and during their recent middle school Camp GO! Program, the students packed 10,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger, picked 3,000 pounds of broccoli at First Fruits Farm and cleared a trail at Villa Maria School.

What an impact is being made by the entire community from the Church of the Nativity.