Remembering Dulaney Valley High School’s Coach Reid | COLUMN

Daron Reid packed a lot of life into just 42 years — husband, father, son, teacher, coach and friend — and the entire community is feeling his loss as he passed away on Feb. 11 after a three-year battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

As described in his obituary, “Things to remember about Daron: his deep, powerful voice, a larger-than-life smile, strong hands and most importantly, his gigantic heart,” Coach Reid had a tremendous impact on those around him.

As the beloved head football coach and a skilled educator serving as the behavior interventionist at Dulaney High School, Coach Reid had a connection, an enthusiasm and a belief in his students and athletes that enabled them to succeed and thrive. His unwavering support was felt throughout the building and in the community, as he inspired so many to live their lives to the fullest.

Dulaney High School head football coach Daron Reid died Feb. 11, 2023 after a three-year battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. (Courtesy)

Coach Reid’s strength, both before and during his illness, had an impact on his students. His office door at Dulaney was covered with messages of love and appreciation centering on his kindness, compassion and positive energy.

He was interested in more than just developing football players or track athletes, as he also served as an assistant track and field coach. He also wanted to help his student athletes succeed in life.

His enthusiasm and encouraging nature extended beyond sports and he was known to assist students above and beyond his job description. He was an unwavering supporter of other Dulaney athletic programs, his students, fellow staff members and the community at large.

Coach Reid’s passion for football dates back to his youth and his college playing days as a defensive back at Western Connecticut State University. It was fitting that his final game as the Dulaney head coach was the program’s first ever state post-season victory — a come-from-behind 36–24 win over Kenwood High School.

Over the past month, the community has come together to honor Coach Reid and support his family, holding a candlelight gathering and a moving memorial service. Coach Reid leaves behind his wife, Lia, and three children, Giana, Cruz and Vida.

As a tribute to Coach Reid and to raise funds for his family, Kyle Fiat, friend, fellow teacher and lacrosse coach at Dulaney High School, pledged to run 48 miles in 48 hours. Beginning on March 3, Coach Fiat ran 4 miles every four hours for 48 hours, with folks joining in to run with him around Carroll Manor Elementary, and with a large gathering of family, friends, teachers and students at noon on March 4 at the Dulaney High School track.

Coach Fiat remembers Coach Reid as “a strong man who never complained, always saw the bright light on the darkest of days and offered those around him nothing but his best even during the worst of his battle.”

To date, more than $12,000 has been raised and donations in support of Coach Fiat’s efforts can still be made at gofund.me/62556c49. The impact that Daron Reid had on the Dulaney community is one not soon to be forgotten.