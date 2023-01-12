Cellar Stage 2023 concert series to bring folk music scene to central Baltimore County | COLUMN

The folk music scene is coming to Timonium in a big way as the Cellar Stage just kicked off its 2023 concert series in the hall at Timonium United Methodist Church.

Featuring a wide variety of award-winning and established acts, the Cellar Stage is bringing world-class talent right to our doorstep with seven shows scheduled from January through September. The concerts are presented by Uptown Concerts, a non-profit organization that has been promoting world-class folk and roots music concerts in Baltimore for over 30 years.

Folk music encompasses the traditional music that was passed down through families and communities with a heavy emphasis on storytelling; while roots music generally refers to a broad range of genres drawing on blues, gospel, zydeco and more.

First up in the series: a double bill of Lynne Hanson and Woody Lissauer on Jan. 13, which introduces local audiences to the folk-style sounds that will be featured throughout the concert series.

Folk singers Lynne Hanson, left, and Woody Lissauer, right. (Courtesy Uptown Concerts)

Hanson, a high-energy, roots-driven guitarist, is nicknamed “Canada’s Queen of Americana” with the poetry of her lyrics and deep, bluesy voice appealing to a wide audience. Lissauer plays in a self-described Astro-Folk style and has an extensive catalogue of 13 full-length CDs to showcase his wide-ranging abilities as a singer-songwriter performing on multiple instruments.

Over the next several months, the concerts will feature a variety of styles that will include everything from folk, Celtic, acoustic, to piano, fiddles and guitars. March will be a busy month for the series with three shows planned. The first, on March 10, will feature James Keelaghan, a contemporary folk musician, who will draw on his award-winning body of work that includes lyrical storytelling mixed with beautiful ballads.

March 24 will bring Andrew Finn Magill and Alan Murray from the Irish music scene on fiddle and guitar performing original acoustic Irish and American music.

Finally, Seth Glier, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, will perform on March 31. Glier has been described by NPR as “an engaging performer and storyteller” with an “otherworldly” voice and he specializes in emotional, moody music based on traditional roots music.

Seth Glier, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter of roots music (Courtesy Uptown Concerts)

The spring will showcase Garnet Rogers, a charismatic performer and singer; and John Gorka, an honored icon of the folk tradition who is a poetic singer-songwriter and plays both guitar and piano.

Then in the fall, after a short break during the summer months, the trio Mad Agnes will bring their signature playful and innovative styling to the Cellar Stage. The concert will feature intricate harmonies and compelling songwriting in a mix of Celtic, folk and vocal improv. Be on the lookout for more shows to be added as the fall approaches.

Celtic/folk group Mad Agnes (Courtesy Uptown Concerts)

Cellar Stage at Timonium United Methodist Church is located at 2300 Pot Spring Road in Timonium. Tickets are priced at $25. Visit uptownconcerts.com for more information on the performers, dates and times.