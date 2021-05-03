Raised crosswalk coming to Stevenson Lane in Towson to address speeding concerns

The Baltimore County Department of Public Works will be constructing a $25,000 raised pedestrian crosswalk along Stevenson Lane at Kimway Road in Towson to reduce speeding.
Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said he hopes for the project to be built this summer, in June or July. The raised crosswalk should help with traffic calming, he said.
“Speeding has always been an issue here,” Marks said. “It accelerated after 2018 when the road was resurfaced.”
Paul Hartman, former president of the Towson Community Alliance and Lorrie Geiss, current president of the Towson Community Alliance — believe the project will allow more safe travel for motorists and children attending school.
“The raised crosswalk is great because it’s right near Stoneleigh Elementary School and I think it would be very good improvement to the safety of the area,” Hartman said. “It should have an effect of slowing people down.”
Geiss said people drive between 30 and 40 miles per hour on the road, and highlighted the need for a crosswalk.
“The speed limit is 25 or 30 mph,” she said. “The slowing of speed in that area is a benefit to the neighbors who live there and their children — I think it’s a great addition.”