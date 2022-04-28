A guide to this weekend’s 53rd annual Towsontown Spring Festival

Maggie Jennings, 6, of Towson, jumps in the bounce house in the Family Fun Area at Towsontown Spring Festival. (Karen Jackson / For Carroll County Times)

This weekend will mark the return of the Towsontown Spring Festival. Like many large events, the festival was on hiatus for two years as the world suffered through the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Advertisement

With three stages, a beer garden and eight total blocks of carnival rides and vendors, the Towsontown Spring Festival has turned into one of Towson’s largest events, drawing crowds from not only in Baltimore County, but all over Maryland and the East Coast, according to Nancy Hafford, director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce.

The event is run by the chamber, and organizers are expecting about 100,000 visitors will attend the two-day event, Hafford said. The festival will feature traditional carnival foods as well as a lineup of local gourmet food trucks and Mediterranean, Latin, Asian and American cuisine.

Advertisement

During the festival, vendors will showcase and sell art, jewelry, and other handmade products.

Opening ceremonies will kick off the festival at noon Saturday on the information stage, located at the corner of Pennsylvania and Washington avenues. Three electric bicycles that the Towson Precinct received as a donation from the Towson Chamber of Commerce will be unveiled at the opening ceremony.

The electric bikes are being utilized nationwide by police departments, said Baltimore County Police Capt. Deanna L Chemelli

When and where is the festival?

The Towsontown Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The festival will take place in downtown Towson from York Road to Bosley Avenue and from Susquehanna Avenue to Allegheny Avenue.

A full festival map can be found at https://www.towsontownfestival.com/.

Where to park?

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Parking rates will be adjusted by the county, and all county lots surrounding the festival will charge $5 per day.

What entertainment is lined up?

This year will feature local acts and multiple bands — Mood Swings Big Band, MZZ B & Company, Steal the Sky and more. The band schedule is below.

Saturday, April 30

Patriot Plaza Stage

Advertisement

12:00-2:30 Mood Swings Big Band

3:00-5:00 MZZ B & Company

5:30-7:30 Steal the Sky

Sunday, May 1

Patriot Plaza Stage

1:00-2:30 That’s What She Said

3:00-6:00 Kelly Bell

What else is there to do?

For younger visitors, there will be a family fun area with carnival rides and games for all ages. The area is located behind PNC Bank on Pennsylvania Avenue. Entry is free, but ride tickets must be purchased at the festival.

For those of drinking age, beer gardens will serve beer, wine and cocktails for sale, and there will be more than 300 vendors. The beer garden will be located at the newly renovated Patriot Plaza, located between the Towson Circuit Court building and the Historic Old Courthouse.

The festival comes together with the help of over 100 volunteers, sponsors and many Baltimore County agencies, according to a news release. For more information: www.towsontownfestival.com