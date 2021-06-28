New traffic circle and pedestrian crosswalk coming near Cromwell Valley Elementary in Towson to improve safety

The Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation recently announced plans for construction of a new traffic circle and raised pedestrian crosswalk near Cromwell Valley Elementary Magnet School in Towson, to enhance traffic safety.
The county will be constructing the new roundabout at the corner of Providence Road at Breezwick Road in addition to a new pedestrian crosswalk in the area.
The project is expected to cost about $200,000, according to a county news release, and will improve safety in the Campus Hills and Cromwell Valley communities, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in a statement.
“Baltimore County residents deserve safe roadways, which is why our administration has continually provided significant funding for road resurfacing and traffic calming,” Olszewski said.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of August.
“This is another example of responding to community concerns about traffic safety along a heavily traveled corridor,” Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said in a statement.