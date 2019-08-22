Rising Hereford High junior takes plunge: From competitive swimmer to volunteer coach, Caroline Benda follows in mom’s footsteps

“They grew up around swimming,” said Marci Benda of Caroline and her other daughter, Meghan, who’s 14. Their father was a competitive amateur triathlete, competing in events that include a combination of swimming, running and cycling. Benda would often take their young daughters to the events to cheer on their father. The Benda family also have been longtime members of Meadowbrook Swim Club, and when Caroline was 4, her parents signed her up for summer swim team there.