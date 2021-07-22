xml:space="preserve">
Green Towson Alliance now opening voting for Native Garden Contest to local residents

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Jul 22, 2021 11:42 AM
The yard at Stephanie King’s home in Cub Hill is being transformed into a native gardenscape by her son, Jay Larch, who is a professional landscaper. It is one of the finalists in the large garden category of the Towson Native Garden Contest, sponsored by the Green Towson Alliance.
The Green Towson Alliance is inviting Towson residents to vote for the winners in this year’s inaugural Native Garden Contest.

Voting for the contest is open online, with 12 finalists in the categories of community garden, emerging garden, small yard garden, and large yard garden. A “special recognition” category for excellence will also be announced with the winners.

There were 23 participants in the contest with entries consisting of a single garden bed, an entire yard, or a community plot. Anyone who lives in Towson was eligible to be in the contest, according to GTA’s website.

Last week, GTA’s Homegrown National Park Workgroup visited gardens and selected semifinalists to narrow down the competition.

“We are astonished and excited to see how many people in Towson are creating beautiful native gardens, not only because they are lovely, but in order to support the environment and the wildlife that share our communities,” said Patty Mochel of GTA.

GTA was created in 2015 by residents from neighborhoods in and around Towson who wanted create a greener, healthier and more beautiful community.

Mochel said the goal of the contest is educating and encouraging the public to take the initiative to grow native plants and trees in their yards in an effort to support the environment.

Winners for the contest will be announced on Monday.

To learn more details about this event, visit greentowsonalliance.org or reach out at nativegardencontest@gmail.com.

