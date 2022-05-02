Calvert Hall announces Class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

Calvert Hall College High School announced the addition of six inductees to its Hall of Fame.

“This year’s Hall of Fame class is a fantastic representation of the exceptionalism of so many of our alums” said school President John Kane in the announcement. “Each has made significant contributions to their chosen profession and more importantly, they are great models of our Lasallian values of faith, service and commitment to the community. We are honored to call these fine men graduates of The Hall.”

Advertisement

James Burke, from the Class of 1953; Charles LoPresto, ‘65; Michael Keelty, ‘70; Joseph Hirsch, ‘72; John Johnson, ‘81; and Lee Martin, ‘83, will be inducted on March 25, 2023 at Calvert Hall’s “Gala: Onward” at Towson University’s SECU Arena.

Burke served as vice president of his graduating class and was a four-year member of the bowling team. He also was a member of the student council, dance committee and football team. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University, he began a career with IBM.

Advertisement

He later transitioned to P&G, formerly Noxell Corp, and retired as director of management information systems. He has been instrumental in establishing and growing the Class of 1953 Scholarship, according to a news release. Burke is actively involved in organizing monthly gatherings for his classmates.

LoPresto was a four-year member of the student council at Calvert Hall, while he earned honor roll each semester during his Calvert Hall career and served as his home room representative each year. He was also a member of the Key Club, Forensics, Cardinal and Gold, Vista student magazine, Theatre and Benilde Club.

LoPresto earned his undergraduate degree in biology with minors in chemistry and Italian from LaSalle University, his master’s in clinical psychology from Loyola University Maryland, and his Ph.D. in personality psychology with a minor in clinical neuropsychology from Howard University. He is a retired clinical psychologist and professor emeritus of psychology who taught for more than 30 years at Loyola and at Calvert Hall from 1969-80, where he served as the science department chair.

LoPresto has published original research in a number of prominent psychology journals and was a featured guest expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” He was named Loyola’s Harry W. Rodgers III Distinguished Teacher of the Year in 1992 and received the Educator for Life Award in 2003.

Keelty was a member of the student council and spirit club while also participating in intramurals. He was a two-year member of the football team. After Calvert Hall, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree at Mount Saint Mary’s University. He serves as president for Keelty Homes. He served on the Calvert Hall Board of Trustees from 1995-1999.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Hirsch played soccer at Calvert Hall for two seasons and participated in intramurals his senior year. He founded the company Hirsch Electric, Inc., in 1979 and retired as the company’s vice president. Hirsch served on the Board of Trustees at Calvert Hall from 2013-2019.

Johnson was a four-year starter on Calvert Hall’s football team from 1977-80, and he was a member of the 1979 undefeated championship team. He was also a member of the lacrosse team his sophomore year. He went on to play football and graduate with a bachelor’s degree in managerial economics from Union College.

While at Union, Johnson was the president and chapter founder of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity – Pi Pi Chapter. He currently is a Board of Trustees member at Union. He was a former Calvert Hall Board of Trustees member from 2010-16.

Advertisement

Martin was a four-year member of the Black Awareness Club and participated in Forensics and intramurals while playing basketball his freshman and sophomore years. He went on to earn his bachelor’s in television production from Howard University.

Martin currently serves as the program director for Calvert Hall’s Daily Bread Employment Center, which is a program ran through Catholic Charities of Baltimore. In 2017, Martin was honored with the Catholic Charities Mission in Action award. This honor is bestowed upon people who model the Catholic Charities Commitments in their encounters with others.

For more information about the inductees and the gala, visit calverthall.com/halloffame.

Calvert Hall is a Lasallian Catholic college preparatory school for young men in grades 9-12 that has been conducted by the De La Salle Christian Brothers since being found in 1845, and it has been at present location in Towson since 1960. It has twice been recognized as an Exemplary School by the U.S. Department of Education.