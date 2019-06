Towson High School juniors and seniors signed a banner for the Save A Life Tour and also signed pledge cards promising to not drive while distracted.

Towson High School junior Sriniram Narasimhan reacts to a drinking and driving simulator in which the driver's actions are delayed as though they were intoxicated.

Towson High School presented a Distracted Driving Awareness Program to its juniors and seniors Wednesday, Oct. 29. The program was developed because of "distracted driving becoming an increasingly large problem on our nation's roadways in recent years."

Cassidy Johnson, The Baltimore Sun